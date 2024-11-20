Fears of rat plague in Alicante: Pests are spotted in popular square currently being redeveloped

RATS have appeared around Alicante City’s Plaza de San Blas redevelopment forcing the council to take action.

Residents complained last week of spotting several rodents running around the green areas that are under construction.

It’s not the first time there have been complaints in the same part of the city with dozens being sighted in July 2023.

Municipal employees have been working to get rid of the pests and are concentrating on sewers as well on areas with vegetation.

A resident even posted a video where the vermin had appeared in new walls and benches made of stone, jumping into the street.

Another local, Gloria Valor, talked of a ‘proliferation’ of rats.

“Areas next to the sports courts are attracting rats and my dog has found some,” she commented.

The long delays to finishing the project which started in April 2022 have caused disquiet in the area.

Work should have finished in March 2023, but the constructor could not continue and a new tender was advertised and the project only restarted last April.

It includes a comprehensive remodelling of the Plaza de San Blas with new trees, pavement widening, new street benches, and a children’s playground plus improved lighting.

“Nothing makes sense as it is more than two years late and it is full of mistakes,” claimed resident, Felicidad Campillo.

“They have removed a lot of parking spaces and widened the pavements in an absurd way.”

The redevelopment is progressing at a ‘very good pace’ and on schedule according to Alicante mayor, Luis Barcala, with completion set for early 2025.