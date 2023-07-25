Numerous rats have been sighted across neighbourhoods in Alicante, most recently in San Blas.

The company in charge of disinfection in the region stressed these sightings are normal where there are construction sites.

Lidia Nájar, a spokeswoman from pest control company Lokímica, said: “The rodents can appear. The ones from the drains don’t tend to but countryside rodents can live in parks and waste ground that have weeds and rubbish. If a park is next to an abandoned construction site, one is likely to appear.”

Alicante town hall said they have reinforced pest management.

The pest control company is in charge of catching rodents in public sewers. The last time this was done was July 19.

They recommended avoiding feeding cats or pigeons to not attract more rats.

