Alcúdia, Majorca

  1 beds

  1 baths

€ 129,000

1 bedroom Flat for sale in Alcudia - € 129,000

This cozy apartment is located on the 6th floor of 8 floors. It is rustically furnished with 2 single beds and a kitchenette. Furthermore, there is a large built-in wardrobe and a very large TV (with German program). The bathroom is equipped with a bathtub and a washing machine. The highlight of this apartment is the magnificent view, over the whole of Alcúdia (Porto) and a bit of sea view. The view extends over Port D'Pollenca. You can find many more exciting living ideas / new construction projects on our website (also Top Secret objects)! We will be happy to advise and help you at any… See full property details

