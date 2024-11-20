WATCH: Police tackle Swedish teenage hitman on the streets of Spain’s Costa del Sol: Alicante family recruited Scandinavian youths to carry out murders 

THIS is the moment Spanish police dramatically intercept a Swedish youth who had flown to the Costa del Sol to kill a member of a biker gang.

A team of undercover cops can be seen rushing through a busy street towards a young blonde man casually strolling with shopping bags last May.

The armed police force him onto the ground face-down as his sunglasses go flying, before successfully cuffing him.

He was one of a number of Scandinavian youngsters who had been recruited online by an Alicante-based Swedish couple and their underage son, according to police.

The Swedish youth is tackled to the floor and handcuffed in Benalmadena

The family had even attempted to arrange an assault rifle for him to carry out the execution and then mapped out an escape route using an electric scooter.

The son reportedly played a key role in radicalising and recruiting other youths and managing payments alongside his father.

The network used a Telegram channel to groom potential killers, targeting minors from Sweden and Denmark.

At the same time, police in Scandinavia arrested two Swedish youths who had travelled to Denmark to carry out a similar attempted killing.

In early November, agents raided the family’s home in San Juan, Alicante, arresting the trio.

Spanish authorities described the house as the organisation’s ‘operations centre’, where social media accounts were managed and murder plots were coordinated.

The investigation has exposed a significant criminal network spanning Sweden and Eastern Europe, highlighting the growing threat of cross-border teenage recruitment by organised crime groups.

European Union funds were used to support this complex international police operation, demonstrating the commitment to protecting citizens from emerging criminal threats.