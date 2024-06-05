Dramatic police chase of wanted Swedish gangster, 53, in Marbella ends with five officers injured

FIVE officers from the Policia Nacional force have been injured following a dramatic car chase through the streets of Marbella.

The squad had to receive medical assistance following the hot pursuit of a wanted Swedish gangster.

The 53-year-old suspect sparked a car chase when he refused to stop at a road checkpoint on Calle Alfonso de Hohenlohe at around 1pm on Monday.

The fugitive damage multiple vehicles as he raced through various streets in a bid to escape justice.

The injuries sustained by the police officers were not serious.

The suspect had been hiding out in Marbella after a European Arrest Warrant was issued in his name.

He is accused of being part of a drug trafficking network and has a string of charges against him.

He is expected to be extradited to his home country.