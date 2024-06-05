5 Jun, 2024 @ 12:50
5 Jun, 2024 @ 12:05
1 min read

Dramatic police chase of wanted Swedish gangster, 53, in Marbella ends with five officers injured

by

FIVE officers from the Policia Nacional force have been injured following a dramatic car chase through the streets of Marbella.

The squad had to receive medical assistance following the hot pursuit of a wanted Swedish gangster.

The 53-year-old suspect sparked a car chase when he refused to stop at a road checkpoint on Calle Alfonso de Hohenlohe at around 1pm on Monday.

The fugitive damage multiple vehicles as he raced through various streets in a bid to escape justice.

The injuries sustained by the police officers were not serious.

WATCH: Popular pool club is raided by armed police in Marbella: Cops in riot gear move through groups of tourists at Ocean Club ‘in operation against organised crime’

The suspect had been hiding out in Marbella after a European Arrest Warrant was issued in his name.

He is accused of being part of a drug trafficking network and has a string of charges against him.

He is expected to be extradited to his home country.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact [email protected] or call +34 951 273 575

