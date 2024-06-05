5 Jun, 2024 @ 12:51
5 Jun, 2024 @ 11:54
1 min read

German tourist, 45, dies after falling off major tourist attraction in Spain’s Mallorca

by
A GERMAN tourist aged 45 died in the early hours of Wednesday morning after falling from the wall of Mallorca’s Santa Maria Cathedral, which is a major tourist attraction. 

A film crew that was working in the area raised the alarm at about 2am, after they saw the man fall onto a tent and then onto the ground.

Ambulance crews spent 50 minutes trying to revive him but were unable to do anything for the man apart from to certify his death, according to Spanish news reports. 

The man was not carrying any identification documents with him, but was later identified given that he had left his wallet and laptop nearby. 

Homicide officers from the Policia Nacional have taken charge of an investigation into the man’s death, but foul play has been ruled out already. 

In 2019, a woman aged around 50 also plunged to her death from the wall that surrounds the cathedral, as did a 55-year-old woman in 2017. 

Staff Reporter

