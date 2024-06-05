5 Jun, 2024 @ 12:49
5 Jun, 2024 @ 11:24
1 min read

British man accused of child sexual abuse in the UK is arrested in expat haven in southern Spain

A BRITISH fugitive accused of sexual assault on children has been arrested by the Policia Nacional in in the Murcia region.

The man, 68, faces several charges of sexual abuse on minors committed in the UK back in 2021.

An International Arrest and Extradition Warrant had been issued against him by the UK National Crime Agency(NCA).

Complaints by the victims were made three years ago of a ‘serious nature’ leading to police inquiries which forced the ‘suspect to leave his country’, according to the Policia Nacional.

The NCA contacted Spanish authorities with information that the fugitive could be hiding out in Spain.

Policia Nacional inquiries led them to a house in Cartagena where he was detained.

The suspect has been handed over to the National Court in Madrid for the UK extradition request to be processed.

It’s the second arrest of a British fugitive within a month in the Murcia region after authorities acted on another NCA tip.

A man was detained in Torre Pacheco after fleeing a 15 year sentence for drug trafficking and money laundering.

His home and two companies- all in Torre Pacheco were searched.

Several items worth more than €115,000 made from the profits of criminal acts were seized along with documents.

Alex Trelinski

