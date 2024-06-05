British tourist, 19, is fined for trashing two hotel rooms and resisting arrest in Spain

A BRITISH tourist aged 19 has been slapped with a €480 fine in Spain’s Mallorca after he trashed two hotel rooms in the popular resort town of Magaluf, as well as resisting arrest when two local police officers tried to detain him.

Via videoconference, the youngster pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage as well as resisting arrest, according to a report in online daily Ultima Hora.

He also had to pay for the damage that he caused, which was valued at €1,600.

The incident began at 7.20am on July 28, 2023, when the man jumped from one fourth-floor balcony room to another, smashing the glass door on the terrace to gain entry.

The resort town of Magaluf.

Then later that same day, at 8.45pm, he tried to access his own hotel room on the second floor, but was stopped from doing so by the staff at the establishment.

Flying into a rage he managed to access the room next door and then once again jumped from balcony to balcony, smashing the glass door to access his room.

The man was under the influence of alcohol and displayed a belligerent attitude to the local police who came to arrest him, continually hurling expletives at them in English.

The fine was agreed between the man’s defence lawyer and the public prosecutor trying the case.