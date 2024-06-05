British expat’s horror after seeing body of dead Irishman, 76, left laying on the shore just metres away from sunbathers on Spain’s Costa Blanca

A BRITISH expat has been left in shock after seeing a dead body laying on a popular tourist beach in Spain.

Paul H was enjoying an afternoon walk near Cala Capitan beach in Alicante on Monday when he made the grisly discovery.

In video footage shared with the Olive Press, the corpse is seen laid out by the shore and is covered by a sheet.

Paul told the Olive Press: “People just looked and kept on sunbathing or walked past on the path above, all you could see was the person’s feet sticking out.”

He said a black van eventually came to collect the body.

Paul added: “There were around four middle-aged men in the group, they looked like Brits.

Tragic: Body of tourist is left on the beach before its removal by authorities (COPYRIGHT OLIVE PRESS SPAIN)

“There were three local police cars and one from the Guardia Civil.”

Authorities had earlier received a report that an Irish man, 76, had lost consciousness after coming out of the sea. Tragically, nothing could be done to save his life.

This past weekend saw a total of five drownings along the Costa Blanca.

The first death was on Saturday lunchtime at Benissa’s Cala de la Fustera when two swimmers got into difficulty.

Two people were spotted floating in the water, including a 48-year-old Moldovan tourist who was unable to be revived.

The second person, 60, recovered after treatment from paramedics.

The beach does not have lifeguard services until this coming weekend.

On the same day, a 50-year-old man of Czech nationality drowned at La Marina beach in the Elche municipality.

Two additional deaths were recorded in Calpe and on the Orihuela Costa on Monday, with a further tragedy avoided in Benidorm.

The Calpe drowning happened at around 3.00pm on the Arenal-Boll beach with emergency services getting a report that an unconscious Belgian man, 82, had been pulled from the water.

There was better news from Benidorm’s Poniente beach on Monday lunchtime when an 80-year-old man got into difficulty.

His condition was stabilised by paramedics and he was taken to the Marina Baixa Hospital in Villajoyosa.

The drowning death toll though rose on Tuesday when a woman, 72, was pulled out of the water at Torrevieja’s La Mata beach at around 12.00pm.