4 Jun, 2024 @ 12:12
4 Jun, 2024 @ 11:51
Tragic weekend sees four people drown in 72 hours on Spain’s Costa Blanca

CALA DE LA FUSTERA, BENISSA

THE start of the peak seaside bathing season has sadly brought four drownings in less than 72 hours on the Costa Blanca.

The first death was on Saturday at Benissa’s Cala de la Fustera when two swimmers got into difficulty.

Two people were spotted floating in the water, including a 48-year-old Moldovan tourist who was unable to be revived.

PLAYA DE LA MARINA, ELCHE

The second person, 60, recovered after treatment from paramedics.

The beach does not have lifeguard services until this coming weekend.

On the same day, a 50-year-old man of Czech nationality drowned at La Marina beach in the Elche municipality.

Two additional deaths were recorded in Calpe and on the Orihuela Costa on Monday, with a further tragedy avoided in Benidorm.

The Calpe drowning happened at around 3.00pm on the Arenal-Boll beach with emergency services getting a report that an unconscious Belgian man, 82, had been pulled from the water.

Medics tried in vain to revive him.

Further south at Cala Capitan on the Orihuela Costa, authorities received a report that an Irish man, 76, had lost consciousness after coming out of the sea, and nothing could be done to save his life.

There was better news from Benidorm’s Poniente beach on Monday lunchtime when an 80-year-old man got into difficulty.

His condition was stabilised by paramedics and he was taken to the Marina Baixa Hospital in Villajoyosa.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

