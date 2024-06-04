4 Jun, 2024 @ 13:45
4 Jun, 2024 @ 12:18
Revealed: The provinces with the fastest growing economies in Spain’s Andalucia – partly thanks to tourism

Spain’s Malaga recieves 1.2 million tourists in first quarter of 2022—four times more than last year
Spain’s Costa del Sol expects to close August with hotels at 86%occupancy rate—surpassing previous forecasts Photo by Cordon Press

NEW figures from Andalucia’s Institute of Statistics and Cartography show that three of the region’s provinces have been growing faster than the average, thanks in part to tourism. 

According to first estimates, in 2023 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Andalucia grew by 2.55%.

The province of Malaga, however, saw GDP growth of 3.6%, which can be attributed to strong performance in the services sector, as explained by regional economy chief, Carolina España, in a statement that was reported by online daily Andalucia Informacion

Granada province, meanwhile, put on 2.8% in terms of its GDP last year, thanks to the tourism sector as well as strong performance in professional and corporate activities. 

Cadiz saw the same rise in GDP, of 2.8%, thanks to activity in industry, trade, transport and hospitality, while growth came in at 2.6% in Almeria, boosted by the agriculture sector and tourism. 

Average pay rose by 8.3% on average in Andalucia last year. The areas that saw above-average increases include Granada, which saw a 9.7% rise, Cordoba (9.1%), and Malaga an Cadiz (9%). 

