5 Jun, 2024 @ 12:50
5 Jun, 2024 @ 12:29
1 min read

Entire family is wiped out in deadly car crash in Spain – including pregnant mother

Armed police at the scene of the shooting of Borja Villacis
Credit: Policia Nacional

AN entire family has been wiped out in a deadly car crash in Spain- including a pregnant woman. 

The tragic crash happened last Sunday, June 2, as the family returned to Madrid from the Torresmenudas area. 

Driving on the A-50 motorway, the 35-year-old father died instantly.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old pregnant mother and her two-year-old son died in hospital. 

Armed police at the scene of the shooting of Borja Villacis
Credit: Policia Nacional

The accident occurred five kilometres into the motorway, which connects Avila and Salamanca. 

It is believed the car turned over under a bridge, leaving the occupants trapped inside. 

Emergency services, including firefighters, Policia Local de Avila, an ambulance and medical helicopter soon arrived at the scene.

However, doctors confirmed the fathers death at the scene of the accident, while the mother and son were taken to hospital. 

Despite doctors’ efforts, both died in hospital.  

According to local press, the family had been celebrating the birthday of the woman’s mother and were returning home. 

The Ayuntamiento de Torresmenudas, a town with less than 200 inhabitants, has declared two days of official mourning.

Yzabelle Bostyn

