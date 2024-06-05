5 Jun, 2024 @ 14:22
5 Jun, 2024 @ 12:45
British yacht washes up on a beach in Spain’s Valencia: Captain is investigated for potential negligence

A BRITISH yacht has run aground on a Valencia province beach and has been stranded there since Monday.

The craft called ‘Nordic Lily’ went onto Pinedo beach around 12.00pm when it was en route to the Valencia Yacht Club.

Authorities are investigating whether there was any negligence on the part of the captain, who had to be airlifted to Valencia’s La Fe Hospital on Monday night because he was unwell.

The other two crew members are still on board, with their nationalities and that of the captain not disclosed.

An attempt to tow the yacht had to be abandoned on Tuesday after it developed a water leak.

No towing will take place until temporary repairs are carried out to allow the procedure to be carried in full safety.

The yacht has become a visitor attraction at Pinedo beach with bathers and onlookers taking photos and even selfies next to the craft.

The ‘Nordic Lily’ is a luxury yacht constructed by the Italian Sanlorenzo company which specialises in building high quality pleasure boats and was travelling under a British flag.

The boat is an entry-level model of the Yacht Division range and is around 25 metres long and six metres wide.

It can have three or four cabins- catering for eight passengers and two crew members.

The ‘Nordic Lily’ is is powered by two engines, with an output of 1,800 HP, which allow her to travel at a speed of about 30 knots (56 km/s per hour) with a 5,350-litre fuel tank.

