2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Cuevas del Almanzora with pool garage – € 275,000

Townhouse Cuevas del Almanzora, Almería 2 beds 1 baths € 275,000

WELCOME TO A LIFESTYLE OF QUALITY AND LEISURE DESTINATION 20º Average 320 Days of sun per year A unique residential complex at Desert Springs Resort, Europe’s only international award-winning luxury family resort and championship desert golf course with its very own dedicated Cricket Oval & Academy, in the Almanzora region of Almería, Andalucía in south-east Spain. The development comprises just fourteen two-bedroom Townhouses set around a private swimming pool, within beautiful landscaped gardens. Contemporary design and natural light are the outstanding characteristics providing… See full property details