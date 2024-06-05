5 Jun, 2024 @ 14:21
5 Jun, 2024 @ 13:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Cuevas del Almanzora with pool garage – € 275,000

Townhouse

Cuevas del Almanzora, Almería

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 275,000

WELCOME TO A LIFESTYLE OF QUALITY AND LEISURE DESTINATION 20º Average 320 Days of sun per year A unique residential complex at Desert Springs Resort, Europe’s only international award-winning luxury family resort and championship desert golf course with its very own dedicated Cricket Oval & Academy, in the Almanzora region of Almería, Andalucía in south-east Spain. The development comprises just fourteen two-bedroom Townhouses set around a private swimming pool, within beautiful landscaped gardens. Contemporary design and natural light are the outstanding characteristics providing… See full property details

