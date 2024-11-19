19 Nov, 2024
19 Nov, 2024 @ 11:40
Fourth businessman is found dead after doomed lunch at ground zero of Valencia’s DANA floods

THE BODY of the fourth missing businessman has been found in Valencia following doomed lunch at ground zero. 

At noon Sunday, November 17 the body of Antonio Noblejas, an economist and ex-director of the Valencia Business and Management School (EDEM) was found in the Rambla del Poyo. 

Antonio Noblejas has been missing for over three weeks
Photo: SOS Desaparecidos

He is the fourth of a group of notable Valencia businessmen who went missing following a fateful lunch on the day DANA floods hit the region. 

The bodies of his colleagues: Jose Luis Marin, Miguel Burdeos and Vicente Tarancon were discovered on November 11. 

Jose Luis Marin, Antonio Noblejas, Miguel Burdeos and Vicente Tarancon (right to left)

Noblejas was found on Sunday and formally identified by his family on Monday.  

The 76-year-old and his colleagues disappeared on October 29 after having lunch at La Orza de Angel restaurant in Chiva. 

It is thought they were surprised by the flooding on their return, which has so far claimed at least 219 victims. 

They went missing on the CV-383 (direction Loriguilla) near Cheste, two of the men in a Bentley driven by Tarancon and the other two in a Volvo XC60 driven by Noblejas. 

The search for the businessmen was aided by GPS systems in their cars and covered fields, industrial estates and the Rambla del Poyo between Cheste to Quart de Poblet. 

Noblejas was the former director of the Valencia Business and Management School (EDEM) and a respected economist. 

He was also an advisor for cyber security firm, Forlopd and a patron of the Valencian Oncology Institute (IVO). 

Jose Luis Marin was well known in the education sphere as the owner of Mas Camarena schools.

Meanwhile, Vicente Tarancon founded sportswear brand, Luanvi which dresses some of Valencia’s key sports teams. 

Finally, Miguel Burdeos was the founder and president of SPF Global Corporation, Mercadona’s supplier of cleaning (Bosque Verde) and cosmetic products (Deliplus).

Some twelve people remain missing three weeks after the disaster. 

Yzabelle Bostyn

