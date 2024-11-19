British expat is shot in the ribs and knee while arriving home with his wife in southern Spain

A 27-year-old British man was seriously injured on Monday evening after being shot twice by a hooded man in the doorway of his Murcia region home.

The Guardia Civil responded to a report of the shooting in Santiago de la Ribera and that a man was bleeding profusely on the ground.

The victim was taken to the Los Arcos del Mar Menor Hospital with one bullet hitting him in the knee and the other in the ribs.

READ MORE:

SANTIAGO CRIME SCENE ROAD SEALED OFF

His wife was unharmed with a ‘settling of scores’ being one theory for why the attack happened.

The British man arrived home with his partner at around 8.30pm on Calle Alferez Moreno in Santiago- part of the San Javier municipality.

The hooded assailant approached the couple from behind and fired two shots.

He then fled at high speed in a car and it was later found alight a few kilometres away in one of the tunnels on the AP-7 motorway.

It’s believed that somebody in a Seat Leon car then picked up the suspect in the tunnel.

Security camera footage is being examined in the vicinity of the attack and also the AP-7 tunnel.