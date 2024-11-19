3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Benahavis with pool garage – € 750,000

Apartment Benahavís, Málaga 3 beds 2 baths € 750,000

Corner Contemporary Large Apartment with Open Sea Views in Benahavis Step into the Costa del Sol luxury lifestyle with this exquisite apartment in las Colinas de Marbella, nestled within the recently completed and gated community of Alborada Homes in Benahavis. Undoubtedly one of the best units in the development, this stylish property is impeccably presented, featuring 3 bedrooms all with sliding doors to two terraces with panoramic views. The open-plan living area is seamlessly connected to a fully equipped kitchen with Bosch appliances and an island with a breakfast bar ideal for… See full property details