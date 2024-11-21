21 Nov, 2024
21 Nov, 2024 @ 11:12
1 min read

Pregnant Finnish expat issues warning about Marbella after her ‘entire life possessions’ were stolen on the day she arrived

by

A warning has been issued in Marbella after a pregnant woman has her ‘entire life possessions’ stolen on her first day here.  

An anonymous whistleblower has warned expats in Marbella to look out for crooks after her ‘life’s possessions’ were stolen from outside their flat last night. 

Photo: The Olive Press

The pregnant woman had moved over from Finland with her partner yesterday and, exhausted, left their belongings in the car on Calle de las Adelfas, Nueva Andalucia. 

They woke up the next morning to discover a robbery had left them with nothing but the clothes on their backs. 

Photo: The Olive Press

“I know NOW that we shouldn’t have left the car in the street, but in the last months all we heard from the agents and community is that “Marbella is super safe, Nueva Andalucía is great’,” she said in the Marbella Info and Chat Facebook group.

“Never ever having experienced anything like this in Finland before, tired, stressed, overwhelmed by workload, high risk pregnancy and moving to a new country, we left the car with all of our life in it on the street.”

“This morning we saw that everything is gone… we have nothing and are left with only our toothbrushes and what we are currently wearing.” 

Photo: The Olive Press

As well as her warning, the expat shared a desperate plea for help, begging anyone with information to come forward to help. 

“I am pregnant and just lost literally all movable property that I have had,” she said.

“Please let us know if you saw anything.”

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email yzabelle@theolivepress.es

