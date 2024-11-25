Black Sunday for women in Spain: Girl, 15, has her throat slit in the street while a wife is blasted to death by a shotgun and a third is stabbed

A TEENAGE boy has been arrested after the fatal stabbing on Sunday of his former girlfriend, aged 15, on the Costa Blanca.

It was a grim Sunday for gender violence in Spain with a man shooting his wife dead in Estepa(Sevilla) before turning the gun on himself.

In Lugo, a man was arrested on a charge of attempted murder after stabbing his wife several times with the victim taken to hospital.

READ MORE:

GUARDIA OFFICER CLOSE TO ORIHUELA COSTA CRIME SCENE

The teenage killing happened at around 9.10pm outdoors in Calle del Morral on the Orihuela Costa’s La Florida urbanisation.

The young Spanish victim was taken to Torrevieja Hospital but died soon afterward.

Reports suggested that she had been stabbed several times in the neck.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested over the killing after being detained by the Guardia Civil two hours later.

The Guardia has declared a secrecy order on its investigation and are probing what led up to the killing.

Officers cordoned off a property on Calle Venus where the girl’s brother lives.

Residents have long complained about street fights and drugs sales in the area in addition to squatting.