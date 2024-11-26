Pictured: The Valencia locals still missing almost a month after the deadly DANA disaster

FIVE people are still officially reported as missing in the wake of the Valencia flood disaster which struck almost a month ago on October 29.

The death toll stands at 222, with three of those unaccounted for being highlighted in appeals by the SOS Desparecidos organisation.

The group runs daily alerts to locate people that have gone missing under a variety of circumstances.

MISSING SOS DESPARECIDOS TRIO

Francisco Ruiz Martínez, 64, comes from Montserrat and was in the town’s industrial estate when the flood torrent appeared next to a Mercadona supermarket.

He was with his two grandchildren who went onto the top of his car and they told rescuers how the water from the Magro river swept Francisco away.

Elisabet Gil Martinez, 38, is a mother of two who was caught out by the floods in Cheste.

She was was traveling by car with her mother, Elvira Martínez, 63, whose body was recovered this week.

The torrent dragged their car and tracking data and surveillance camera videos showed they reached Quart de Poblet- some 24 kilometres away.

The third missing person on the SOS Desparecidos list is Javi Sanchez Rocafull from the small town of Sot de Chera-

The overflow of the Sot river forced Javi and his family to be trapped in their home, which gave way and collapsed on top of them.

Their youngest son aged four died instantly, but his mother, Ana, and her young daughter survived despite falling from the third floor.

There has been no sign of Javi since then.

No details of the other two missing people have been released by authorities.