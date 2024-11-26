26 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
26 Nov, 2024 @ 12:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Villa for sale in Benalmadena – € 330,000

by
2 bedroom Villa for sale in Benalmadena - € 330

Villa

Benalmádena, Málaga

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 330,000

2 bedroom Villa for sale in Benalmadena - € 330,000

Townhouse with amazing sea views, 2 bedrooms and 1,5 bathrooms in charming Benalmadena Pueblo. When you step in to the hall you find a guest toilet on the left side and a spacious fully fitted kitchen to the left. The living room is open and spacious with a fireplace. From the living room area you also access one of the sunny terraces, where from you also have access to the communal gardens and swimming pool. By taking the stairs you get up to the two bedrooms. The bedrooms have built in wardrobes and from one you get to a lovely terrace where you can enjoy the sun and the amazing sea views…. See full property details

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pictured: The Valencia locals still missing almost a month after the deadly DANA disaster
Previous Story

Pictured: The Valencia locals still missing almost a month after the deadly DANA disaster

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Police dog in Spain finds cocaine hidden in a stripper’s vagina after sniffing the bar where she danced

A SPANISH police dog has found cocaine hidden in a
Pictured: The Valencia locals still missing almost a month after the deadly DANA disaster

Pictured: The Valencia locals still missing almost a month after the deadly DANA disaster

FIVE people are still officially reported as missing in the