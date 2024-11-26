2 bedroom Villa for sale in Benalmadena – € 330,000

Villa Benalmádena, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 330,000

Townhouse with amazing sea views, 2 bedrooms and 1,5 bathrooms in charming Benalmadena Pueblo. When you step in to the hall you find a guest toilet on the left side and a spacious fully fitted kitchen to the left. The living room is open and spacious with a fireplace. From the living room area you also access one of the sunny terraces, where from you also have access to the communal gardens and swimming pool. By taking the stairs you get up to the two bedrooms. The bedrooms have built in wardrobes and from one you get to a lovely terrace where you can enjoy the sun and the amazing sea views…. See full property details