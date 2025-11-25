Revealed: Spain’s cheapest and most expensive areas for a traditional ‘Menu del Dia’

THE Canary Islands offer the country’s cheapest Menu del Dia coming in at an average price of €13 per head, according to a study conducted by Hosteleria de España.

In contrast, the Balearic Islands are the most expensive for the traditional cut-price meal, costing €16 on average.

The second cheapest menu is in the Asturias region with an average cost of €13.20 while Andalucia and Murcia are tied at €13.40.

The Hosteleria de España survey shows that though the Balaerics are the most pricey, the charge has not risen in the last year.

The head of the Mallorca CAEB Restaurateurs association says he does not expect a price hike either in 2026.

Hosteleria de España says some price rises are justifiable due to inflation.

The CPI rate in Spain stood at 3% in September and has accumulated a 1.7% increase in the first nine months of 2025.

Crucially food and drink products have seen some double-digit annual increases.

They include eggs (+17.9% year-on-year), beef (+16.5%) and coffee (+19.9%).

It also points out electricity price rises(+16.8% in September) as well as increased labour costs and rising property rents.

Hosteleria de España says that ‘consumers are very sensitive to price increases, which limits the ability of businesses to increase them, which in turn cuts their profit margins’.

According to the National Institute of Statistics, though restaurant turnover showed an August rise of up to 4%, profitability fell by 0.6%.

The regional table of most expensive first, is as follows:

Balearic Islands €16.00 Basque Country €15.80 Catalunya €15.40 Valencian Community €15.20 Navarre €14.90 Madrid Community €14.50 Castilla y Leon €14.30 La Rioja €14.10 Aragon €13.90 Cantabria €13.80 Extremadura €13.70 Castilla-La Mancha €13.60 Galicia €13.50 Andalucia €13.40 Murcia €13.40 Asturias €13.20 Canary Islands €13.00

