IF there’s one thing that unites both Spaniards and expats alike, it is their burning hatred for the country’s national tax agency.

Whether it is an incomprehensible letter, an impossible deadline, or a Kafka-esque demand for paperwork that doesn’t exist, nearly every entrepreneur and wealthy businessman has tangled with Spain’s notorious tax collector at one time or another.

But behind the terrifying bureaucracy lies a highly lucrative incentive structure that critics have branded as ‘mafia-like’.

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In 2024, it was revealed that the Agencia Tributaria (AEAT) had splurged a staggering €280 million in bonuses on its tax inspectors.

Essentially, the more money an inspector can claw out of the country’s businesses and self-employed sector, the heftier their personal bonus.

And the agency, which operates out of the Treasury (Hacienda), has since announced it has earmarked a further €125 million to keep the gravy train rolling.

The staggering figures were exposed during a legal challenge brought by international law firm Amsterdam & Partners, which accuses the administration of deliberately concealing how its inspectors are financially motivated to squeeze taxpayers.

While embittered victims of tax shakedowns fight to lift the curtain on Hacienda’s inner workings in court, The Olive Press here regales some of the worst horror stories shared by Spain’s entrepreneur class.

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Hacienda utiliza cuentas falsas para seguir a hasta 100.000 usuarios en redes sociales



No es un capítulo de Black Mirror



?https://t.co/Ygq5QaUx8n pic.twitter.com/qdvv226ynn — BandaAncha (@bandaanchaeu) February 27, 2026

Big Brother, but make it tax

Before getting to the audits, taxpayers must contend with Hacienda’s increasingly dystopian surveillance methods.

Several reports claim the agency has blown more than €800,000 on software designed to monitor taxpayers on social media – including the deployment of fake profiles.

That random follower liking your Instagram holiday snaps from Marbella? It might be a tax inspector.

The system reportedly scans thousands of accounts, posing as an ordinary user to bypass privacy settings and compare the lifestyle people flaunt online with the income they declare on paper.

A luxury trip, a new car, or an expensive dinner that doesn’t match your tax return is now enough to trigger a devastating audit.

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You can’t make this up… I just received a notification from Hacienda. They want to review all my income and expense invoices from 2024.



I bet they won’t find a thing out of place, but they’ll still come back with some nonsense claim that some of my expenses are not… https://t.co/bL6PhuwUpT pic.twitter.com/dYYCWPm8Pq — Guillermo Carone (@guillermocarone) February 25, 2026

The ‘Revenge’ Audit

With this in mind, it’s worth noting that mocking Hacienda online can be a dangerous game.

Spanish architect and entrepreneur Guillermo Carone recently went viral on X (formerly Twitter) after posting a series of ‘funny’ but scathing stories about his run-ins with the taxman.

His posts racked up millions of views, even drawing a reaction from Elon Musk.

But the laughter quickly stopped. Just weeks after going viral, Carone was suddenly hit with a comprehensive tax audit for 2024.

Among the horror stories he shared was how Hacienda fined him €590 for allegedly illegally converting a 20-square-metre storage unit into a home.

The only problem? He didn’t own the property.

An inspector had mixed up three similar storefronts in the same building, using photos of a completely different unit as ‘proof’ of his guilt.

Despite a year of desperate calls, appeals, and dead ends – including demands from Hacienda that he grant them access to a property he had no keys for – the error was never fixed and he lost the money.

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The Chess Master’s Checkmate

If being fined for a property you don’t own sounds extreme, the case of Spanish chess grandmaster Francisco Vallejo Pons proves it is terrifyingly common.

In 2019, Vallejo found himself locked in a high-stakes battle with Hacienda after being hit with a demand for more than €500,000 in taxes on online poker earnings from 2011.

There was just one catch: he hadn’t actually made any money. In fact, he had lost around €5,000.

At the time, a draconian Spanish law taxed gambling ‘winnings’ on a per-hand basis, without allowing players to deduct their overall losses.

Even though the absurd rule was later changed, a vindictive Hacienda retroactively applied the older system to his case.

What followed was a drawn-out, soul-crushing legal battle that derailed his chess career and wreaked havoc on his personal life.

The tax agency eventually backed down, but as with so many of these cases, the victory came only after years of extreme stress and mounting legal costs.

A lot now rides on Amsterdam & Partners’ lawsuit. If they succeed, greater transparency could finally rein in an agency that has operated with impunity for decades.

In the meantime, expats and locals alike would be wise to keep their paperwork pristine and their social media profiles locked down.

Because Hacienda is always watching.

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Paternal sacrifice

In another post, Carone detailed the crushing reality of being a freelancer in Spain.

While on paternity leave, he was legally banned from issuing invoices, forcing him to sacrifice around €5,000 a month in passive income.

Instead, he had to accept a flat €900 in state benefits.

“I asked if I could give up the benefits altogether,” Carone said.

“The answer was no. So for a while, I was forced by the government to stop generating money for my family and instead take the €900 they so kindly were giving me.”

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