Warning for bike and scooter owners in Valencia after gang steals more than 180

A VALENCIA gang was found to have stolen over 180 stolen bicycles and scooters which were going to be sold at a market.

The Policia Nacional have arrested 15 people- mainly members of the same family- who took the two-wheelers from streets and garages.

Most of the detainees, of Romanian and Spanish nationalities, had existing criminal records and were aged between 25 and 47 years.

RECOVERED BIKES ON DISPLAY

A spate of robberies led to the police setting up an operation to find out where the thefts were happening.

Suspected gang members were observed accessing certain areas to store the stolen bikes as well as travelling south every Sunday to the Benidorm area to sell the items at Polop market.

The La Nucia Policia Local cooperated in doing some on-site checks at the market.

The group had a well-defined structure including members who solely travelled to Polop.

The Policia Nacional eventually recovered more than 150 bicycles, 30 scooters and other stolen items.

Though several owners have been reunited with their bicycles, the overwhelming majority of items have yet to be claimed.

They have been put on display at the Zapadores Police Complex on Avenida del Doctor Waksman in Valencia.

Access will be available on weekdays between 4pm and 9pm plus 10am to 1.30pm and 5pm to 8pm on Saturday.

A special phone number 659 085 231 is available for people who cannot get to the complex, but can provide details of stolen bike or scooter like the brand, model, and serial number to see if it is on display.

If the owners are not found by mid-December, the two-wheelers will be donated to people affected by the Valencia floods.