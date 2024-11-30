2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Torrenueva with pool garage – € 242,000

Apartment Torrenueva, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 242,000

Spectacular brand-new luxury apartment facing west, fully automated and equipped at an unbeatable price. We offer you this avant-garde, very bright apartment with two bedrooms and a large double bathroom that has been completely renovated with the best qualities on the current market, has a soundproofing system and is anchored in a beautiful residential area that has several community pools, a paddle tennis court. and wonderful garden areas. The house has state-of-the-art air conditioning with ultra-silent inverter, heating in all rooms including the terrace, large built-in wardrobes,… See full property details