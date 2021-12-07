POLICE in Benidorm have arrested a serial bicycle robber who sneaked into community garages on local urbanisations to steal several bikes.
The Policia Nacional were able to recover some of the bicycles, including one owned by a 77-year-old woman(pictured above).
The thief was a Spanish woman, 40, with a criminal record.
Investigations started in mid-October after complaints of a series of bicycle robberies from apparently secure areas.
Police officers poured over security videos to identify the same female robber.
Her tactics were always the same as she waited patiently for a resident to access a communal gated garage.
She’d quietly sneak behind them to enter the secure area before the gate closed.
The illegal access allowed the thief to take away a bicycle.
In one video recording, the police spotted a man acting as a lookout for her.
