TWO Andalucian towns that were cut off during Storm Leonardo are urgently appealing for help.

The Costa del Sol’s neighbours, El Secadero de Casares and San Martin de Tesorillo, were called ‘ground zero’ due to the disastrous effects that persistent and torrential rainfall have had on them.

The Casares town hall has expressed the distress that extreme weather has caused not only to residents but also to farmers and businesses.

Sigue el trabajo en Andalucía.



?La @UMEgob ha llevado a cabo un reconocimiento aéreo con dron para evaluar la situación y el apoyo a la población con la entrega de víveres en San Martín del Tesorillo, Cádiz.



? Gracias por estar ahí, siempre. pic.twitter.com/arHzyfbLQg February 10, 2026

Aerial footage posted by Spain’s Ministry of Defence shows San Martin engulfed by floods as officials bring bottled water and other resources to those affected.

Similar measures are being taken in Casares where up to 1,500 locals were cut off after the Guadiaro river overflowed.

These individuals have had no access to electricity, mobile coverage or emergency services.

The lack of electricity has caused the local minimarket’s electronic doors to stay shut meaning there is no way for residents to get their hands on food or drink.

Upon evacuation, local pharmacists have given their keys to officials so that emergency supplies can be accessed.

Flooded roads have made Casares inaccessible. Credit: Area Costa del Sol.

The assistance from authorities is not enough to help what Casares mayor, Juan Luis Villalon, has described as ‘one of the worst catastropheses caused by heavy rain’.

Water is reaching people’s hips with many having had to evacuate from their homes.

Therefore, locals are appealing to the public for donations that will help fund flood relief.

Partnering with the Saint George Charity, a Malaga-based organisation that supports the local community, the Casares town hall and local coordinators are raising money for furniture and household appliances that were lost or damaged during the storm.

They hope that funds will also be able to cover the costs of essential items and small repair and refurbishment works.

The Guadiaro river has overflowed and caused devastation. Credit: AZ Costa del Sol.

Aiming to raise a minimum of €5000 euros in the next few weeks, residents are banding together to put on events.

Next Thursday a pub quiz will be held at La Pala Sotogrande, costing €20 per attendee and including a raffle ticket and pizza.

All are encouraged to sign up for the quiz or make a donation here.

As local Michele Yanez-Bowker has said, ‘let’s help our neighbours to recover from this dreadful event’.

