STORM-weary residents along the Malaga coast are facing yet another weather warning as AEMET issues a yellow alert for dangerous coastal conditions lasting more than a full day.

The alert comes into force at 3.00pm today (February 11) and will remain active until 6.00pm on February 12.

Spain’s state weather agency has warned of ‘costal phenomena’ across the entire Malaga province coastline, with westerly and south-westerly winds expected to reach force 7.

Gusts are forecast to hit speeds of up to 60km/h at sea, creating hazardous conditions for small boats, beach users and coastal promenades.

The probability of the warning conditions occurring has been placed between 40% and 70%.

It follows weeks of relentless storms that have battered the Costa del Sol, saturated ground conditions and left many residents already on edge after repeated weather disruptions.

Emergency services are urging the public to avoid exposed coastal areas, piers and breakwaters during the alert period.

Authorities stress that even moderate winds at sea can quickly create dangerous swell and unpredictable wave patterns along the shoreline.

The warning applies to the entire Malaga provincial coast and is expected to affect all municipalities from Manilva to Nerja.

Residents and visitors are advised to monitor official updates and exercise precaution when near the sea throughout the 27-hour warning window.

