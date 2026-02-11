A DAMNING 44-page ruling has been submitted to Germany’s Court of appeal over the handling of a court case against Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner.

The report written by the Federal Public Prosecutor General ‘completely picks apart’ the not-guilty ruling of the German paedophile and rapist.

In the February 3 report, seen by the Olive Press, the senior prosecutor orders the case to be reopened and a new date be set for a hearing.

A panel of judges at the BGH appeal court in Karlsruhe will now decide whether to order a retrial, or come up with a separate judgment from the evidence that was submitted over an eight-month period in 2024.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: As the trial of Maddie suspect Christian Brueckner re-starts – and she would have been 21 this month – JON CLARKE traces his suspicious movements through Spain and Portugal in May 2007

Christian Brueckner with his lawyer, Friedrich Fulscher, during the trial in 2024. Olive Press

During the trial in Braunschweig Brueckner, 49, was found not-guilty of five counts of rape and child abuse.

In the extraordinary decision of Judge Engemann, the prime suspect in the case of missing British toddler, Madeleine McCann, was immediately set free.

“The ruling slams the judge and says she was shambolic and completely messed up, and now there are calls for a re-trial,” said an Olive Press legal source today.

The federal prosecutor in Leipzig, who was in charge of exploring whether the trial was handled correctly, believes the acquittal must be ‘immediately quashed’.

It comes after he carefully studied a large 680-page appeal submitted by prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters in October 2024.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner’s van ‘had two hidden compartments’ including one in the FLOOR: Cops search the vehicle for DNA of ‘German Maddie’ Inga Gehricke

Outside Braunschweig court during the trial. Olive Press

Another trial could take place at a different higher court most likely in Leipzig.

Brueckner was living homeless in Kiel until given council accommodation last month.

During the eight-month trial, the public prosecutor’s office and Judge Engemann repeatedly clashed on legal matters.

It came after Engemann raised many doubts about the credibility of the most important witnesses.

These included Irish rape victim, Hazel Behan, who was subjected to a horrific late night ordeal by an attacker she is convinced was Brueckner on the Algarve in 2004.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Greater than Grisham: Maddie McCann suspect Christian Brueckner scribing a ‘bestseller’ in prison

The Attorney General (GBA) has examined the Federal Court of Justice report and believes the appeal is credible and should be acted on.

It is possible that the rape of Behan could go to an entirely different trail.

A friend of Hazel Behan told the Olive Press she had heard the ‘good news’ yesterday and was delighted that justice could still be done.

“She is fully prepared to come back for a re-trial, but really hopes that they can serve justice on the evidence that was already taken over eight months,” he said.

According to German sources the VI. Senate of the Federal Court of Justice in Leipzig is set to take over the case initially.

The development comes just days after Madeleine McCann’s name surfaced in court documents released as part of the latest Epstein file disclosures.

According to the files, a protected witness claimed that in 2009 they saw a woman resembling Ghislaine Maxwell walking with a young girl they believed looked like Madeleine.

The claim remains entirely unverified.

A separate reference within the documents suggests the FBI showed interest in exploring Epstein’s international travel, including trips to Portugal, potentially in connection with Madeleine McCann’s case.

However, officials have repeatedly stated there is no evidence that Epstein or Maxwell were involved in Madeleine’s disappearance.

Click here to read more Crime & Law News from The Olive Press.