MADELEINE McCann suspect Christian Brueckner is penning a book.

The German sex offender, made an arguido, or official suspect in Portugal, last month, is writing it in prison, he has revealed.

In a remarkable six-page letter written to an American blogger, he insists it will be ‘a bestseller’ with a plot as good as anything by novelist John Grisham.

“I know, all of the things I say are hard to believe. John Grisham couldn’t find a better story for a book,” he wrote in the missive sent from his prison cell in Germany.

Brueckner, 45, was pouring his heart out to anti-McCann supporter Isabelle McFadden, who insists he is innocent.

In the letter also addressed to fellow McCann troll Ben Thompson, he wrote that he had been dreaming of being a writer for 20 years.

And he insisted it would make a lot of money as he was the most famous German in the world, adding darkly that ‘Hitler was Austrian’.

The prisoner – who admits in the letter he is facing five separate charges for rape and abuse – also compared himself to infamous gangster John Dillinger, who became America’s Public Enemy Number 1 in the 1930s.

Written in surprisingly good English, he insisted he was being framed and ranted that the prosecutors and police all had ‘serious cocaine problems’.

“Since about 20 years I’m dreaming to be a book writer. I planned to write an interesting roman (novel) with 1000 pages or even more.

The German sex offender, made an arguido, or official suspect in Portugal, last month, is writing it in prison, he has revealed.

“Ok, the book is not written yet, it still needs some work, but one day, when there comes out a book written by me with the true story I guess it will be a bestseller.

“A book, written by the most known german guy in the world. (Hitler was Austrian).”

In signing off, he finishes: “It would be very interesting to see articles from other countries about me. Am I the second Dillinger already?”

The convicted paedophile and sex offender, who is half way through a seven-year sentence for the rape of American pensioner, Diana Menkes, 72, will be charged with at least four more crimes this Spring.

The Olive Press revealed last month that German prosecutors have already launched the paperwork that needs to be sent to Italy first, as that was where he was last a free man.

He was picked up in Milan in 2018 when he managed to evade justice and flee Germany for a month due to a bureaucratic error.

He claims to have an alibi for the night three-year-old British girl Madeleine was abducted from her apartment in the resort of Praia da Luz on May 3, 2007.

This is despite German police launching an appeal in June 2020 making him the prime suspect after they discovered he made a 30-minute phone call in the Algarve resort just over an hour before she went missing.

Prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters insisted he is ‘100% certain’ he murdered the toddler.

Portuguese police made Brueckner an official arguido on April 20 which means that the statute of limitations of 15 years for the crime does not come in.

They also claim to have strong evidence he is guilty of abducting Madeleine but it is unlikely an extradition request will be successful as the Germans will prosecute Brueckner themselves having built up a strong case since 2016.

The Olive Press revealed this weekend that three BKA detectives joined two Portugese PJ officers to put a list of 20 questions to the German suspect in Oldenburg prison last month.

He refused to answer a single question.

