A MAN has died after being run over by a lorry yesterday morning, Monday May 2.

According to Emergencias 112 Andalucia, a cyclist has died after being struck by a lorry on the AP-7 at the height of the municipality of Marbella (Malaga).

The alert was given at about 6.40am by a driver who called 112 to inform of an accident at kilometre 180 of the AP-7, at the Nagüeles exit.

? Muere arrollado por un camión cuando circulaba en bicicleta por la AP-7 en #Marbella

https://t.co/cpIQ672930 — Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) May 2, 2022

According to the witness, a lorry hit and ran over a man who was riding a bicycle.

Guardia Civil traffic officers and ambulance personnel were very rapidly on the scene, but paramedics could only certify the death of the man.

The age of the man or further details have not yet been revealed.

