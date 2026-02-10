EXPERTS have ruled out the risk of landslides in Malaga province and urged residents to stay calm after assessing damage from storms Leonardo and Marta.

It comes after the storms wreaked havoc across Andalucia, with Grazalema in Cadiz forced to evacuate all 2,000 residents after a record 500mm of rain fell in just 24 hours, sparking fears of flooding and landslides.

But a team of geologists who inspected the area say major landslides and ground collapses are unlikely to occur in Malaga.

Their focus was on the towns of Benaojan and Jimera de Libar, along with nearby Montejaque.

Experts say the steep terrain and water conditions here make sinkhole-style collapses far less likely than in Grazalema, where the geology is more vulnerable.

Of the towns inspected, Estacion de Benaojan is the one that worries experts the most.

Water has almost reached the town centre and 200 people have been evacuated.

Experts say they are continuing to monitor the situation closely.

Alongside geologists, volunteer emergency architects have been on the ground inspecting homes across the Serranía de Ronda.

Coordinated by the regional government, the team has checked towns including Cortes de la Frontera, Gaucin, Jimera de Libar, Cartajima and Benaojan, plus several villages in Cadiz.

Gonzalo Marín Benavides, the lead architect, says no buildings inspected so far are in danger of collapse.

Grazalema, Spain, received over 2,000 mm (78 inches) of rain in just the last 20 days.



Over a year’s worth of rain — and it’s only early February. This is hydrologically absurd. pic.twitter.com/l95wXic7zA — Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) February 9, 2026

In Cortes, Gaucín and Jimera, experts found no cracks or structural damage in homes.

In Benaojan, they did find isolated damage in a few old, empty buildings, and two were ordered to be reinforced.

Some families were also temporarily evacuated as floodwater burst into their homes.

The storms also hammered Málaga’s roads.

Provincial president Francisco Salado announced an initial €15 million for repairs, but warned the final bill will be far higher with 30 roads in the network affected.

Civil engineer Angel Garcia Vidal says the damage will be ‘substantial,’ and could cost millions more to restore highways and rural routes, including unpaved roads that are essential for local communities.

He stresses the rainfall was extraordinary, hitting slopes, flood defenses and road surfaces and warns that more damage could appear later.

Although experts insist Malaga’s towns are safe for now, the recovery effort and ongoing monitoring will be crucial in the weeks ahead.

