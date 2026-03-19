DRUGS, cash and packaging equipment uncovered in a Riviera del Sol shop raid have exposed a suspected trafficking operation allegedly linked to a former Premier League player.

The 47-year-old British man was intercepted by Policia local as he left the Las Terrazas shopping centre carrying a heat-sealed bag of cannabis.

Authorities confirmed he is a British national who reportedly spent most of his football career at West Bromwich Albion, though he has not been officially named.

Policia said the investigation began after a customer was stopped leaving the premises with a bag of marijuana purchased inside.

This prompted officers to search the shop, where they identified the person in charge and uncovered a suspected drug distribution operation.

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Officers seized two bags of cannabis weighing 489 and 681 grams, 865 grams of hashish resin, and 164 pre-rolled cannabis cigarettes ready for sale.

The estimated street value of the drugs is between €11,000 and €15,000, based on average black market prices in Spain.

Policia also confiscated 79 glass jars, 23 plastic containers, heat-sealed packaging, two precision digital scales, €3,469.90 in cash, and £225.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of an offence against public health and handed over to Guardia Civil as investigations continue.

Policia local in Mijas said the raid followed surveillance after officers noticed suspicious activity at the Las Terrazas Shopping Centre.

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Las Terrazas Shopping Centre where the premises is located in Riviera del Sol.

The premises is believed to have been operating without a licence.

Officials said the operation forms part of increased police surveillance targeting drug-related activity and addressing concerns from residents and business owners.

Investigations into the scale of the suspected trafficking network are ongoing.

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