COCAINE use in Barcelona has surged dramatically, with wastewater data from 2025 showing levels nearly tripled compared to the previous year, according to a Europe-wide study analysing drug consumption.

The findings come from research led by the European Union Drugs Agency, which examined sewage samples from 115 cities in 25 countries between March and May 2025 to track real drug use.

In Spain, six cities were included in the study: Barcelona, Lleida, Valencia, Castellón, Granada and Santiago de Compostela.

READ MORE: New cartel bust peels back curtain on sophisticated logistics empire of warehouses used to smuggle drugs from Spain to Eastern Europe

Barcelona recorded a 185% increase in cocaine traces compared to 2024, reversing a downward trend seen in recent years.

Despite this surge, Lleida ranked highest in Spain for overall cocaine levels, placing it among the top cities in Europe.

READ MORE: Costa del crime: The inside tale of how a 2am trip to a Marbella strip club led to the arrest of one of the UK’s most wanted cocaine dealers

Barcelona, Valencia and Granada also ranked within Europe’s top 15, meaning four Spanish cities featured among the highest for cocaine traces.

Across the continent, Middlesbrough ranked first, followed by Bristol, with Lleida emerging as an unexpected hotspot despite having no major port.

For years, Tarragona had topped Spain’s rankings and regularly appeared among Europe’s highest, but it chose not to take part in the 2025 study.

Local officials in Tarragona said previous results lacked accuracy and did not fairly represent the city, explaining their decision to withdraw.

READ MORE: WATCH: How huge narco network used cars with secret compartments to smuggle tonnes of cocaine from Andalucia to Madrid

Experts say wastewater analysis provides a reliable snapshot of drug use by measuring traces left behind after consumption, offering near real-time data.

The study also highlighted a sharp rise in ketamine use across Europe, which increased by 41% between 2024 and 2025.

In contrast, MDMA use fell by 16% over the same period, although Spain remains among the countries with the highest levels.

Officials say the findings show drug use patterns across Europe are constantly shifting, with some cities seeing rapid increases while others decline.

Click here to read more Health News from The Olive Press.