A MAJOR cocaine trafficking network in Spain hid vast quantities of drugs inside specially adapted vehicles with secret compartments capable of carrying up to 160 kilos at a time.

In a large-scale operation spanning several provinces, Policia Nacional arrested 26 people accused of belonging to a criminal organisation, drug trafficking and money laundering.

At the core of the operation were vehicles modified with highly sophisticated concealed spaces built into their structure.

According to police, seven of the 16 vehicles seized had complex hidden compartments designed for transporting drugs.

These were not crude stash spots. Officers say the compartments were fitted with advanced opening systems, allowing them to be activated discreetly and making them extremely difficult to detect during routine traffic stops.

Some of the compartments were capable of carrying up to 160 kilos of the illegal substance in a single journey – enabling traffickers to move large shipments while appearing to drive ordinary cars.

The vehicles acted as mobile vaults, transporting cocaine from southern Spain to the capital without raising suspicion.

Officials say the organisation rented villas in Malaga and Sevilla, which functioned as operational bases.

The cocaine was allegedly stored and prepared at these properties before being loaded into the modified vehicles.

From there, drivers transported the drugs by road to Madrid.

Using rented luxury homes allowed the group to blend into affluent neighbourhoods while preparing shipments away from public view.

Once in Madrid, the drugs were reportedly handed over in underground hotel car parks and private homes – locations with limited surveillance that were chosen for privacy.

By using enclosed garages, traffickers could discreetly access the hidden compartments and unload large quantities of cocaine without attracting attention. From Madrid, the drugs were then distributed to other parts of Spain.

The Policia Nacional carried out 18 raids and searches, resulting in 26 arrests on suspicion of membership in a criminal organisation, drug trafficking and money laundering.

Officers seized more than 460 kilos of cocaine, over €840,000 in cash and 16 vehicles during the operation.

Authorities say the case highlights the increasingly sophisticated methods used by organised crime groups to move drugs across Spain – relying on engineered vehicle modifications, rented properties and discreet urban handovers to stay under the radar.

