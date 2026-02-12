Schools shut, trains suspended and medical appointments axed in Catalunya as Storm Nils unleashes ‘unprecedented’ 140km/h wind blast

AUTHORITIES in Catalunya have suspended all educational and sporting activities plus non-urgent healthcare procedures as the region braces for what officials believe to be the worst windstorm to strike in 15 years.

All schools and universities are shut today as orange and yellow weather alerts blanket the region, warning of ‘hurricane-like’ winds and strong waves topping three metres in height.

Non-urgent medical treatments and appointments have also been cancelled.

In Barcelona, gusts are forecast to exceed 100km/h with the orange warning also covering the coastal areas of Tarragona to the south and Girona to the north.

READ MORE: Andalucia has been riddled with small earthquakes – but are they being caused by the record rains filling up the earth

? Per caiguda d'arbres a la via hi ha afectació en els següents trams:



N-II pas alternatiu a Sant Andreu de Llavaneres

C-31c 1 carril tallat entre Sant Boi i el Prat de Llobregat en sentit el Prat

C-32 1 carril tallat entre l'Hospitalet i Cornellà de Llobregat en sentit sud pic.twitter.com/XbhBEe2bqR — Trànsit (@transit) February 12, 2026

The wind will be dialed down a notch in inland areas, although gusts there are still expected to reach a breezy 70km/h.

Residents across the region were sent an ES-Alert on their mobile phones on Wednesday evening, with the regional government urging people to avoid travel and work from home where possible.

The extreme conditions have prompted widespread disruption to regional transport services with a maximum gust of 139.7km/h already recorded in Montseny, north of Barcelona.

Several Rodalies commuter rail lines have been suspended after trees and large debris fell onto the tracks, with authorities on maximum alert after the fatal rail crash last month caused by the collapse of a retaining wall following a spell of poor weather.

READ MORE: Long-term forecasting models predict continued storms, torrential rain and flooding for Spain all the way into March

? El vent d’oest es va intensificant.

? Destaquen els 90 km/h al Port de Barcelona i els 81 km/h a Vilafranca del Penedès.

El pas del jet en alçada durant les pròximes hores encara reforçarà més el vent. pic.twitter.com/ROl2CV0EZn — Meteocat (@meteocat) February 12, 2026

Services between Terrassa and Manresa on the R4 line and between Blanes and Macanet on the R1 line have been halted, while parts of the R2 Sud, R11 and RG1 routes are also affected.

Trains that are running have been ordered to operate at reduced speeds of no more than 80km/h.

The wind is already wreaking havoc at Barcelona’s El Prat airport – Spain’s second busiest behind only Madrid Barajas – with airport operator Aena urging passengers to check with their airlines before travelling.

More than 30 flights have been cancelled and at least four diverted amid severe crosswinds.

So far, more than 1,600 incidents have been reported to emergency services including injuries to three people in Sant Boi de Llobregat after a tree collapsed.

Authorities have urged residents to secure loose objects at home, close shutters and avoid walking near trees, scaffolding or other unstable structures.

Gusts are expected to peak before midday before eventually dying down towards the evening.

Interior minister Nuria Parlon said the storm was likely to be ‘the most serious wind episode in 15 years’, only comparable to two deadly storms in 2009 and 2014.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.