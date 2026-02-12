12 Feb, 2026
12 Feb, 2026 @ 10:01
3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Manilva with pool – € 265,000

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Manilva with pool - € 265

This elevated ground floor offers a pleasant living environment, bathed in sunlight from morning to evening thanks to its full south-facing orientation. The atmosphere is peaceful, with a beautiful sea view that can be enjoyed from the terrace with complete privacy. Whether for a quiet breakfast or a relaxing moment at the end of the day, the outdoor spaces are a real bonus. The apartment features three well-designed bedrooms, a bright living room with a fully equipped open kitchen, a main bathroom, as well as a separate WC with laundry area. The two terraces extend the indoor space and allow… See full property details

Apartment

Manilva, Málaga

  3 beds

  1 baths

€ 265,000

