17 Mar, 2026
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17 Mar, 2026 @ 10:01
1 min read

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Calahonda with pool garage – € 447,500

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2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Calahonda with pool garage - € 447

Cascadas de Calahonda is one of the most sought-after complexes in the Calahonda area. Built to the highest standards, this private gated community is located in the peaceful upper part of Calahonda. The complex features beautifully maintained communal gardens, two large swimming pools with sunbeds and nearby toilets, and lush grassy areas perfect for sunbathing and relaxation. This bright and spacious 2-bedroom apartment boasts stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea — visible from the balcony, terrace, living room, and one of the bedrooms. It includes two generous bedrooms: one with an en… See full property details

Apartment

Calahonda, Málaga

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 447,500

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Calahonda with pool garage - € 447,500

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