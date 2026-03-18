18 Mar, 2026
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18 Mar, 2026 @ 10:01
1 min read

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Benissa with pool garage – € 1,950,000

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4 bedroom Villa for sale in Benissa with pool garage - € 1

Modern villa with unique Ifach Rock views. This exceptional villa in Benissa is not just a home, it is a perfect frame for one of the most amazing views on the Costa Blanca. From the moment you open the front door, your eyes are drawn straight to Peñón de Ifach, perfectly centered in your line of sight. Designed with intention and precision, this villa places the rock at the heart of your daily view, visible from the entrance, living room, terraces, and throughout many areas of the villa. Built on a generous double plot, the property offers complete privacy, tranquility, and a seamless… See full property details

Villa

Benissa, Alicante

  4 beds

  4 baths

€ 1,950,000

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Benissa with pool garage - € 1,950,000

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