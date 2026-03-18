18 Mar, 2026
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18 Mar, 2026 @ 10:24
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1 min read

WATCH: Outrage as Barcelona Marathon runners refuse to stop for an ambulance

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CHAOS unfolded at the Barcelona Marathon this weekend as a number of runners failed to make way for an ambulance responding to an emergency.

A video from the scene showed participants ignoring instructions from race marshals and trying to dash past them as they waved for competitors to stop.

While the majority of runners hesitate and slow down, a handful ignore the instructions as the ambulance, complete with blaring siren, tried to pass through the pack.

One man is heard shouting at the crowd while race attendants struggled to clear a path, with some runners even going directly in front of the emergency vehicle.

No serious injuries have been reported from the incident.

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Karissa is a US expat from Florida who joins The Olive Press after moving abroad in 2019 to study international journalism in Stockholm. With over four years of professional writing experience across editorial, travel, legal, and comedy, she’s drawn to stories that matter — and the adventures that come with them. Now based in Nueva Andalucía, she covers Costa del Sol and wider Andalucía region. Reach her at karissa@theolivepress.es

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