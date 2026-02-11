Entire hotel on the Costa del Sol is evicted after scammers ‘from Middle East’ hijack resort in €3m fraud

SIX people alleged to have illegally taken over Benalmadena’s Vistamar hotel- defrauding the owner of around €3 million- have been arrested by the Policia Nacional.

They have been charged with fraud and faking documents after subletting the business via various companies without permission.



Promociones Los Nadales say they have received no rent since 2019.

READ MORE:

SUNNIER DAYS FOR HOTEL VISTAMAR

The arrests took place in Malaga on February 4 while a judicial eviction order was executed on Thursday.

A seventh person who is already in prison for other crimes is also under investigation.

The Policia Nacional have blocked 15 bank accounts and 16 properties valued at about €3.3 million linked to those involved.

The scam was originated by Middle East businessmen and later continued by Spanish companies that assumed control of the hotel.

Bank documents revealed that rental payments for the hotel were never made to the owners.

Inquiries started in 2024 after a lawyer acting on behalf of the owners filed a police complaint.

It stated that various companies had taken over the management of the property without permission, with Promociones Los Nadales only agreeing to a contract with one specific firm, and not to any third party operators.

Operation Target was launched to get to the bottom of what has happening and investigators found the operators had deliberately filed bogus documents with Benalmadena City Council to ensure the continued operation of the hotel.

Inquiries are still continuing as the operation remains active.

Click here to read more Costa Del Sol News from The Olive Press.