‘Too many foreigners in the UK’: British expat mocked after revealing ironic reason for moving to Benidorm

A BRITISH expat has been accused of hypocrisy after stating she moved to Spain because ‘there’s too many foreigners in the UK’.

The comments, made in an interview with conservative British broadcaster GB News in Benidorm, have been met with criticism on social media – with some users saying: “You really couldn’t make this up!”

Asked by GB News reporter Dougie Beattie to explain why she moved to Benidorm permanently, the unnamed lady replies: “You’ll probably edit it out because there’s too many foreigners in the UK.”

“We lost our rights, freedom of speech went!’ she adds, before declaring: “Britain lost the plot 20 years ago, sorry!”

The lady’s friend then chimes in to have a pop at the current British government, describing Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour administration as ‘crap’ and ‘the worst government ever’.

The comments were slammed by social media users who were keen to point out the irony of someone complaining about foreigners in their home country, only to become one themselves.

British holiday makers tell GB reporter Dougie Beattie why they moved to Benidorm permanently. pic.twitter.com/QigFprhm5L — GB News (@GBNEWS) August 20, 2025

“Too many foreigners in the UK says the foreigner in Spain,” said one user on X.

“Good to see they’re enjoying life in Spain ran by a Socialist Workers Party government!” jibed another user.

“Such minds gave us Brexit,” added David Head, a translator and writer.

Benidorm, located on Spain’s Costa Blanca, is one of the most popular destinations for Brits seeking some Spanish sunshine.

The city is home to almost 3,500 residents, representing around 5% of the population, while over 900,000 British holidaymakers paid a visit last year.

