2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Mijas Costa with pool – € 249,950

A lovely 2 bedroom apartment just metres from the beaches of El Faro in Mijas Costa. The sea views from the lounge, master bedroom and terrace are simply stunning. This is a first floor apartment but you enter from the street level so there are no steps. There is a communal pool and gardens behind as well as parking. A min supermarket and bars and restaurants of El Faro are just a short walk away as are bus stops to Fuengirola and Marbella. This is a great find for those wanting exceptional sea views… See full property details
Apartment
Mijas Costa, Málaga
|
2 beds
|
1 baths
€ 249,950
