2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Mijas Costa with pool – € 249,950

A lovely 2 bedroom apartment just metres from the beaches of El Faro in Mijas Costa. The sea views from the lounge, master bedroom and terrace are simply stunning. This is a first floor apartment but you enter from the street level so there are no steps. There is a communal pool and gardens behind as well as parking. A min supermarket and bars and restaurants of El Faro are just a short walk away as are bus stops to Fuengirola and Marbella. This is a great find for those wanting exceptional sea views… See full property details

Apartment

Mijas Costa, Málaga

2 beds 1 baths

€ 249,950

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.