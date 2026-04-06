SPANIARDS now see US President Donald Trump as the biggest threat to global peace, a poll has revealed – placing him ahead of Vladimir Putin in the rankings of public fear.

In a survey of 2,000 people carried out by research agency 40dB, 81% of respondents named Trump as one of the greatest threats to world peace today.

Putin followed at 79.3%, with Netanyahu at 71.2%.

The finding comes as the conflict in the Middle East appears to be approaching a climax, with Trump threatening in an expletive-laden social media post on Sunday to raze Iran’s power infrastructure unless Tehran reopens the Strait of Hormuz.

READ MORE: Spain calls for windfall tax on energy firms as Iran war sends fuel prices soaring

Alarm over the escalating tensions is clearly reflected in the results, with more than half of those surveyed warning the Iran crisis could spiral into a full-blown world war.

Overall, the national mood is bleak, with around 70% of respondents admitting they feel pessimistic about the future of global affairs.

At home, Spaniards remain divided on how best to respond to rising global tensions. While support for NATO remains strong, many oppose increasing defence spending or bringing back compulsory military service.

Views on Trump’s stance are similarly split along political lines, with backing largely concentrated among supporters of the right-wing Vox party – underlining the country’s sharp ideological divide on foreign policy.

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The poll results came as tensions in the Middle East continued to skyrocket in recent days.

Iran’s military claimed responsibility for downing two US fighter jets over the weekend, triggering a dramatic rescue operation after two US service members went missing behind enemy lines.

Both soldiers were later recovered by US forces, with Trump describing the mission on Sunday as ‘one of the most daring search-and-rescue operations in US history.’

READ MORE: Spain formally closes airspace to US military planes involved in attacks on Iran

Shortly afterwards, however, the US president issued a profanity-laced ultimatum demanding Tehran reopen the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday or face devastating strikes on its power plants and bridges – a threat that has drawn sharp criticism from world leaders and legal experts alike.

Amid the chaos, both sides are reportedly exploring ceasefire talks through regional mediators, though Tehran has rejected Washington’s deadline and vowed retaliation if civilian targets are hit.

The ongoing clashes have already led to civilian casualties across the Gulf and heightened fears of a wider regional conflict.

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