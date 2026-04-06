OFFICERS from the Policia Nacional has arrested a man in Sesena, Toledo, who had been on the run for over a year after viciously attacking his ex-partner with a screwdriver on Valentine’s Day.

The man was arrested on March 20 when leaving his house. During the arrest, he assaulted a police officer, leaving the officer with chest injuries.

The suspect is now facing four charges, including attempted murder, domestic abuse, breaching a restraining order and assaulting a law enforcement officer.

He is remanded in custody as investigations continue.

During his time on the run, the suspect avoided all digital traces and did not renew official documents, making it hard to trace him.

READ MORE: Husband, 45, arrested after wife’s killed in suspected gender violence case in northern Spain

?Detenido un varón por apuñalar a su expareja en #Madrid



?La víctima, en estado grave, salvó la vida gracias a la rápida intervención de los servicios sanitarios

?El autor se ocultó en #Toledo

?Durante su detención lesionó a un agente



??En prisión por tentativa de homicidio… pic.twitter.com/A9Zl7mxMSr — Policía Nacional (@policia) April 6, 2026

He was reportedly living with a new girlfriend in a house in Seseña, Toledo.

The investigation began on February 14 last year, when the man went to his ex-partner’s workplace in the early morning.

By doing so, he violated the restraining order that was issued previously.

While arguing, the suspect pulled out multiple screwdrivers and stabbed the victim repeatedly in her neck.

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The suspect arrested when leaving a house in Sesena (Toledo). Policia Nacional

He was reportedly shouting, “If you’re not for me, you’re not for anyone,” multiple times, according to a statement from the Policia Nacional.

Several neighbours rushed to the scene after hearing the woman cry for help, forcing the suspect to flee.

Officers from the Grupo de Atencion al Ciudadano de la Policia Nacional and paramedics arrived at the scene and were able to stabilise the woman.

The case serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic abuse and the importance of restraining orders.

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