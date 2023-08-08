Are you a victim of this woman? Email us at tips@theolivepress.es

A WOMAN who performed more than 100 Botox injections and other treatments at her home on the Costa del Sol despite having no medical licence has been arrested after causing patients to be hospitalised.

The unnamed woman’s property in La Cala de Mijas was raided this week after five of her former clients filed official complaints (denuncias) with the police.

Investigators discovered she had been keeping all her treatment equipment in her fridge, next to her food, including Botox and hyaluronic acid.

The house raid uncovered a staggering 3,400 units of Botox, a kilogram of hyaluronic acid, multiple different vials containing injectible treatments, hypodermic needles, syringes and more.

Police claimed the products were stored with practically no thought for hygiene standards.

According to reports, multiple people who visited the woman were left with cuts and lesions which had to be treated in different hospitals across Malaga province.

Guardia Civil claim the alleged professional actually had no title as a doctor and no medical training, both of which are required to carry out the type of treatements she was offering.

It also raises questions over how she was able to get her hands on the Botox and other products, as one must prove they are a doctor with the correct licences at the point of purchase.

Police said a separate investigation to discover where she acquired the treatments was underway.