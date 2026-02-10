‘It’s very, very unusual’: Concerns grow for missing British expat, 54, last seen leaving Benidorm hospital on Saturday morning

Have you seen Pete? If so, get in touch: newsdesk@theolivepress.es / ben@theolivepress.es

CONCERNS are growing for the safety of a British expat last spotted leaving a Benidorm hospital over the weekend.

Pete Jackson, 54, has lived and worked in Benidorm for nearly three years but remains unaccounted for after discharging himself from IMED Hospital in the popular tourist hotspot on Saturday morning.

Pete was alert but under medication from the hospital.

Family members told the Olive Press that his disappearance was ‘very, very unusual’ and ‘completely out-of-character’.

They fear he may have become lost after leaving the hospital or even fallen on his way home.

Pete was last seen leaving a Benidorm hospital on Saturday morning.

Pete is described as measuring around 5ft 10in (178cm) with a slim build and fair, curly hair.

He has several recognisable tattoos, including a candle and tulip on one arm, a turtle on the back of his leg and a shark.

Pete’s loved ones say he lives a quiet life but is very popular, social, friendly and happy.

He loves life and is very happy with his wife and partner of nearly 29 years plus family and friends.

Anyone with information on Pete’s whereabouts is urged to get in contact with local police.

