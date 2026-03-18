FOR many Britons, Spain represents the life they’ve always wanted: sunshine, space, culture, community, and a slower pace that feels worlds away from the UK’s daily grind.

But since Brexit, turning that dream into a legal, long-term reality has become far more complicated.

Visa routes, consulate appointments, document legalisation, regional bureaucracy, and language barriers now stand between would-be residents and their new life in Spain.

Online forums are full of contradictory advice, and many people only discover crucial requirements after they’ve already made costly mistakes.

This is where specialist, bilingual legal support makes all the difference.

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Latitude Law – leading UK immigration law firm offering dedicated support from a Spanish-qualified lawyer in Spain

One of the biggest frustrations British movers face is the disconnect between UK-based advisers and the realities of Spanish administration. Latitude Law bridges that gap in a way other UK or Spanish based firms do not.

Our Spain service is led by Javier Álvaro Culebras, an Abogado (Spanish-qualified lawyer), native Spanish speaker, and senior UK immigration caseworker who has lived and practised in both countries.

This combination is exceptionally rare and incredibly valuable.

What this means for you –

A lawyer who understands both systems : UK immigration rules and Spanish immigration law are very different. Javier works with both every day

: UK immigration rules and Spanish immigration law are very different. Javier works with both every day Local, on-the-ground support in Spain : He can act quickly with Spanish authorities, attend appointments, and resolve issues that would stall a UK-based adviser

: He can act quickly with Spanish authorities, attend appointments, and resolve issues that would stall a UK-based adviser Native-level communication with Spanish officials : No misunderstandings, no delays caused by mistranslation, no relying on Google Translate at the police station

: No misunderstandings, no delays caused by mistranslation, no relying on Google Translate at the police station Clear explanations in English : Spanish bureaucracy is famously opaque. You get straightforward guidance from someone who can translate not just the language, but the culture and process

: Spanish bureaucracy is famously opaque. You get straightforward guidance from someone who can translate not just the language, but the culture and process Backing of top-ranked UK immigration firm: Latitude Law is recognised for excellence by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500 and Lexology, and holds a 4.9-star Google rating – giving you the reassurance of trusted, expert representation

For British nationals navigating post-Brexit Spain, this dual expertise is not a luxury – it’s essential.

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The Main Visa Routes for UK Nationals Moving to Spain

Whether you’re retiring, working remotely, joining family, or starting a business, we help you choose and secure the right immigration route. The most common options include:

Non-Lucrative Visa – ideal for retirees or those with passive income

– ideal for retirees or those with passive income Digital Nomad Visa – for remote workers employed by non-Spanish companies

– for remote workers employed by non-Spanish companies Self-Employment / Business Visas – for freelancers (autónomos) or those establishing a Spanish company

– for freelancers (autónomos) or those establishing a Spanish company Family Reunification & Dependant Visas – for joining close relatives already legally resident in Spain

We provide honest eligibility assessments, prepare all legal documentation, manage communication with the consulate or Spanish authorities, and follow your case through to approval.

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Beyond the Visa: Complete Relocation Support in Spain

Securing the visa is only the beginning. Once you arrive, a second wave of administrative tasks begins – and this is where many new residents feel overwhelmed.

We offer optional, comprehensive relocation support, including:

NIE (Número de Identificación de Extranjero)

Your essential Spanish ID number for almost everything: banking, utilities, property, tax, and more.

Empadronamiento

Registration with your local town hall – required for healthcare, schooling, and supporting some residence applications.

Residence Card (TIE)

Your physical proof of legal residence. Without it, you cannot work, access long-term services, or stay beyond 90 days.

Additional practical help

Opening a Spanish bank account

Coordinating property rental or purchase

Initial tax registration and compliance guidance

Introductions to trusted notaries, accountants, and other professionals

You choose the level of support you need – from immigration-only assistance to full relocation management.

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Transparent Fees and a Personal Service

Our fees reflect the complexity of your case and the level of support you choose. Every client receives a clear quote after a free initial consultation – no surprises, no hidden extras.

Why British Movers Choose Latitude Law

A UK-regulated immigration law firm with an excellent track record

with an excellent track record A Spanish-qualified, Spain-based lawyer providing native-level expertise

providing native-level expertise Clear, practical advice in plain English

A single point of contact throughout your case

A boutique, personal approach – never a conveyor-belt service

We take the time to understand your plans, your family situation, and your long-term goals in Spain, then build a strategy that fits.

Thinking About a Permanent Move to Spain?

If Spain is calling – for lifestyle, retirement, work, or family reasons – getting the right legal status from the start is the key to a smooth transition. Call Latitude Law today on 0300 131 6767 or fill in our contact form and we will get back to you.





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