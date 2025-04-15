Earthquake with 2.8 magnitude shakes Spain’s Costa Blanca

AN EARTHQUAKE with a magnitude of 2.8 on the Richter Scale struck off the coast of Torrevieja early on Tuesday morning.

The tremor was recorded at 12.23am at a shallow depth of two kilometres- a couple of nautical miles out from the port.

It was felt in southern areas of Alicante province- namely the Vega Baja region- as well as places on the Mar Menor in Murcia.

There were no reports of any damage, though the Valencian Community’s emergency phone number received 11 calls.

Based on dozens of social media postings to the National Geographic Institute (IGN), mapped the earthquake as being felt from San Javier on the Mar Menor up the coast to Guardamar del Segura.

Inland areas of the Vega Baja to feel tremors included Orihuela, San Miguel de Salinas, Daya Vieja, Los Montesinos, Rojales, San Fulgencio and Benejuzar.

It is normal for dozens of mini quakes to happen during the year in the far south of Alicante province, but generally have to reach a magnitude two figure for people to notice them.

The region has some of Spain’s highest seismic activity along with Granada province.