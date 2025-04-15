15 Apr, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
15 Apr, 2025 @ 13:45
··
1 min read

Earthquake with 2.8 magnitude shakes Spain’s Costa Blanca

by
Earthquake with 2.8 magnitude shakes Spain's Costa Blanca

AN EARTHQUAKE with a magnitude of 2.8 on the Richter Scale struck off the coast of Torrevieja early on Tuesday morning.

The tremor was recorded at 12.23am at a shallow depth of two kilometres- a couple of nautical miles out from the port.

It was felt in southern areas of Alicante province- namely the Vega Baja region- as well as places on the Mar Menor in Murcia.

READ MORE:

There were no reports of any damage, though the Valencian Community’s emergency phone number received 11 calls.

Based on dozens of social media postings to the National Geographic Institute (IGN), mapped the earthquake as being felt from San Javier on the Mar Menor up the coast to Guardamar del Segura.

Inland areas of the Vega Baja to feel tremors included Orihuela, San Miguel de Salinas, Daya Vieja, Los Montesinos, Rojales, San Fulgencio and Benejuzar.

It is normal for dozens of mini quakes to happen during the year in the far south of Alicante province, but generally have to reach a magnitude two figure for people to notice them.

The region has some of Spain’s highest seismic activity along with Granada province.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Miraflores with pool garage - € 335
Previous Story

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Miraflores with pool garage – € 335,000

Latest from Costa Blanca

Go toTop