Brits in Spain watch closely as France moves to ‘review the 90-day restriction on British second home owners’

A FRENCH MP is pushing to make obtaining visiting-visas easier for British second-home owners in the wake of Brexit, possibly paving the way for Spain to do the same.

French Senator Martine Berthet put forward a letter to form a new immigration bill in November 2023.

With the new bill, some French lawmakers want to change the restrictions around how long Brits can stay in France.

Brits can currently stay up to 90 days in a European country without a visa, but that could double to 180 days if the bill finds its way to President Macron’s desk.

READ MORE: The drought in Spain’s Costa del Sol is officially over with the rest of Malaga is expected to follow – Olive Press News Spain

French MP Martine Berthet wants to make it easier for Brits to own second homes in France

If the move proves successful, Spain might follow suit.

Many Brits with a second home in Spain are also hoping for the Spanish government to change the travel restrictions, despite there being talk about putting more restrictions on Brits.

In recent weeks, Spain saw nationwide protests about the current housing crisis.

Tens of thousands of Spaniards took to the streets to protest the takeover of tourists of the Spanish housing market.

READ MORE: EXPANDING HORIZONS: Chocolate is not just for Easter, but what is Susannah Grant’s favourite Spanish choccy treat? – Olive Press News Spain

Mallorca and the Balearic Islands already want to make it harder for expats to buy a second home.

There have been ongoing talks between Madrid and Lonon, but nothing has resulted from that yet.

In fact, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has proposed a tax of up to 100% on non-EU home buyers, including the UK.

Official figures show that the number of Brits registered as living in Spain increased from 276,089 in 2017 to 284,037 in 2023, with 12,470 Spanish property sales involving a British buyer the same year.